Libya

IOM: Despite recent progress, many remain internally displaced and need urgent aid in Libya

International Organization for Migration reports that a quarter of a million Libyans remain internally displaced in the country

BY Libyan Express

Despite the number of IDPs remaining considerably high, IOM reports the trend of displaced individuals returning to their homes is on a steady increase.  [Photo: IOM]
According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), despite Libya’s recent progress following the ceasefire agreement, around 224,000 people remain internally displaced (IDP), with many in need of ongoing humanitarian assistance.

In a statement, the organization noted that a considerable number of Libyans are suffering long-term displacement as a result of damaged houses and infrastructure as a consequence of the attack that erupted between 2019 and 2020 when Khalifa Haftar’s forces launched an offensive on Tripoli.

However, the IOM added that because the security situation is steady, no new displacements have been reported, and the positive trend of previously displaced families returning to their homes has persisted.

The number of returnees recognized in the last two years grew to 642,408 persons, up from 623,219 in the previous round’s data.

There has been a gradual drop in the number of IDPs in Libya, with the total number of IDPs falling to 223,949 by April 2021, down from 245,483 identified in the previous round.

