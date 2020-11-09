Libya

IOM rescue 119 undocumented immigrants off Libyan coast

BY Libyan Express

Thousands of illegal immigrants, mostly Africans, choose to cross the Mediterranean Sea towards Europe from Libya. [Photo: AFP]
The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) on Sunday said that 119 illegal immigrants, among them women and children, have been rescued off Libyan coast.

“While IOM staff were at the disembarkation point to provide emergency assistance, we reiterate that Libya cannot be considered a safe port,” the IOM tweeted later Sunday.

The IOM recently announced that more than 4,800 stranded migrants in Libya are registered with the Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR) program, which, run by the IOM, arranges the return of illegal immigrants stranded in Libya to their countries of origin.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Tunisia hosts UN-backed conference to Sustainable Peace in Libya

Business

Libya’s oil production exceeds 1 million barrels per day

Libya

UN welcomes resumption of domestic travel to southern Libya

Libya

Libyan representative calls for UN action in Libya

Submit a Correction

For: IOM rescue 119 undocumented immigrants off Libyan coast

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.