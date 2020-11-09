IOM rescue 119 undocumented immigrants off Libyan coast

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) on Sunday said that 119 illegal immigrants, among them women and children, have been rescued off Libyan coast.

“While IOM staff were at the disembarkation point to provide emergency assistance, we reiterate that Libya cannot be considered a safe port,” the IOM tweeted later Sunday.

The IOM recently announced that more than 4,800 stranded migrants in Libya are registered with the Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR) program, which, run by the IOM, arranges the return of illegal immigrants stranded in Libya to their countries of origin.