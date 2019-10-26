IOM voluntarily repatriates 141 Nigerien illegal immigrants from Libya

By Libyan Express
A shot of the living conditions inside a detention centre in Libya. Credit: UN Migration Agency (IOM)

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Friday said it had deported 141 illegal Nigerian immigrants voluntarily from Libya to Nigeria.

“Yesterday (Oct. 24) we assisted 141 stranded Nigerian migrants in Libya to voluntarily return home on a charter flight from Sebha airport (in southern Libya),” IOM said in a statement.

“They were 55 men, 42 women, 33 children and 11 infants. Among them 13 passengers with medical cases were also aboard, including five pregnant women,” the statement said.

The deportation is part of IOM’s Voluntary Humanitarian Return program, which arranges the return of illegal immigrants stranded in Libya to their countries of origin.

According to the IOM, there are more than 650,000 illegal immigrants in Libya, including about 6,000 being held in detention centers.

