Iran expresses support for the Government of National Accord

The Government of National Accord’s Foreign Minister Mohammed Siala met with Iranian ambassador to Libya Mohamed Reza Shibani to address pressing issues and joint cooperation between their respective governments.

Shibani expressed his country’s support of the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), stating that they believe the GNA will be able to resolve the Libyan crisis and restore stability, development, and prosperity to the Libyan people.

The ambassador also voiced his happiness to be working in Libya, emphasising that he will make all efforts necessary to restore Libyan-Iranian relations to full normalcy and hold joint committee meeting as soon as possible.

On his part, the GNA’s Foreign Minister, Mohamed Siala stated the meeting affirmed the depth of the historical relations and fraternal ties between Libya and Iran.

In relevant news, Head of Presidential council to the GNA, Fayez Al-Sarraj received the credentials of four new ambassadors this week. The new ambassadors are from Bosnia and Herzegovina, South Korea, Rwanda, and Iran.

In a welcoming ceremony, Prime Minister Serraj welcomed the new ambassadors and expressed his government’s gratitude for their countries’ support for the efforts made to achieve stability and peace in Libya.