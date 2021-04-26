Iran on track to distribute locally made COVID-19 vaccines
Iran on Sunday announced the start of production of a local coronavirus vaccine as it entered Phase 3 of human trials, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported.
According to a statement by Mohammad Mokhber, the head of Iran’s scientific committee to combat COVID-19, one million doses of the local COV-Iran Barekat vaccine will be delivered to the Iranian Health Ministry within one month.
He said a further 3 to 3.5 million doses of the local vaccine will be produced by June, with production to reach 50 million doses by the end of September.
A second local Iranian vaccine, COV-Pars, entered the human trials phase on Feb. 28 on 133 volunteers, and a second phase of clinical trials will begin in early June with 500 volunteers.
As of Sunday, Iran’s tally of infections surged to nearly 2.38 million, including 69,120 deaths.
