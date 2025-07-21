World

Israel rejects Western call for permanent Gaza ceasefire

BY Libyan Express
UN humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza through a border crossing, amid growing international calls for a permanent ceasefire and improved access to essential supplies. Photo via AP

Israel has rejected a joint statement issued by 25 Western countries calling for an “immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire” in Gaza, and expressing concern over the humanitarian conditions in the territory.

In a post published by the Israeli Foreign Ministry on X, the statement was described as “disconnected from reality” and accused of sending “the wrong message” to Hamas. The ministry stated that Hamas is solely responsible for the ongoing conflict and for the failure to reach a ceasefire agreement.

According to the ministry, Israel had accepted the latest ceasefire proposal, which it claims Hamas refused. The statement further accused Hamas of spreading misinformation and deliberately disrupting humanitarian aid efforts—allegations which have not been independently verified.

The joint declaration—signed by countries including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, Japan, and Australia—called for an end to the hostilities, the release of all hostages, improved access for humanitarian assistance, and reiterated support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

