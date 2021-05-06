Libya

Italian and British discussions: The Libyan crisis and the eastern Mediterranean

British and Italian Foreign Ministers discuss the recent developments in Libya and the surrounding region

BY Libyan Express

The G7 consists of Canada, Japan, Britain, the United States of America, Germany, Italy and France. [Photo: AFP]
Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio met with his British counterpart, Dominic Raab, during the G7 meetings in London, where they addressed a number of issues, including the Libyan problem, according to the Italian Foreign Ministry.

With the assumption of the Group of Twenty and Group of Seven presidencies, respectively, the two ministers reaffirmed the alignment of views between Italy and the United Kingdom, according to the statement.

According to the Italian “Nova” news agency, the two sides addressed their intention to promote a joint constructive agenda on issues related to the eastern Mediterranean and Libya on Wednesday.

The G7 meetings concluded yesterday with the Foreign and Development Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, as well as the European Union’s High Representative, signing the first-ever joint foreign and development communiqué.

During their meeting in London on the 3rd and 5th of May 2021, they agreed on the communiqué. On the final day of the summit, the UK invited Australia, India, the Republic of Korea, South Africa, and the Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to attend as guests.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

Dabeiba: We have no coordination with Haftar in Benghazi

Libya

Di Maio: We asked the Group of Seven to cooperate in support of Libya’s…

Libya

Kushlaf: Legal Committee proposal to the LPDF is not based on any constitutional or…

Business

Minister of Oil examines mechanisms for disbursing the sector’s liquidated…

Submit a Correction

For: Italian and British discussions: The Libyan crisis and the eastern Mediterranean

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.