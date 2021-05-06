Italian and British discussions: The Libyan crisis and the eastern Mediterranean

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio met with his British counterpart, Dominic Raab, during the G7 meetings in London, where they addressed a number of issues, including the Libyan problem, according to the Italian Foreign Ministry.

With the assumption of the Group of Twenty and Group of Seven presidencies, respectively, the two ministers reaffirmed the alignment of views between Italy and the United Kingdom, according to the statement.

According to the Italian “Nova” news agency, the two sides addressed their intention to promote a joint constructive agenda on issues related to the eastern Mediterranean and Libya on Wednesday.

The G7 meetings concluded yesterday with the Foreign and Development Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, as well as the European Union’s High Representative, signing the first-ever joint foreign and development communiqué.

During their meeting in London on the 3rd and 5th of May 2021, they agreed on the communiqué. On the final day of the summit, the UK invited Australia, India, the Republic of Korea, South Africa, and the Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to attend as guests.