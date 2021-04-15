Italian Defense: We are committed to implementing the Military Technical Agreement signed with Libya

Italian Minister of Defense Lorenzo Guerini confirmed his country’s commitment to the Military Technical Agreement signed with Libya last December.

This came during talks that Guerini had with French Defense Minister Florence Parly in the capital, Paris, today, according to Nova Italy.

The Minister noted that the relationship between Italy and France was strong and effective, stressing that cooperation on the international scene could make a significant contribution.

Commenting on his meeting with his French counterpart today, Guerini added that the Libyan file has certainly registered positive developments in recent months.

Guerini stressed the need to prepare at this stage to respond effectively to the needs of Libyan institutions.

Libya and Italy last December inked an agreement to facilitate military cooperation between the two countries that includes participation in training and joint manoeuvres, the structure and organization of military and security institutions with the shared prospect of equipping the military and security units with all the necessary skills to perform their duties to the fullest.

The agreement also includes cooperation in military medicine through the training of medical staff and personnel, providing necessary equipment and the exchange of consultants, information, and expertise in scientific, technical, and military security.