Libya

Italian Defense: We are committed to implementing the Military Technical Agreement signed with Libya

Italy reiterates its commitment to the military technical agreement signed with Libya last December

BY Libyan Express

The agreement includes sharing knowledge and training on a multitude of different military aspects. [Photo: AP]
Italian Minister of Defense Lorenzo Guerini confirmed his country’s commitment to the Military Technical Agreement signed with Libya last December.

This came during talks that Guerini had with French Defense Minister Florence Parly in the capital, Paris, today, according to Nova Italy.

The Minister noted that the relationship between Italy and France was strong and effective, stressing that cooperation on the international scene could make a significant contribution.

Commenting on his meeting with his French counterpart today, Guerini added that the Libyan file has certainly registered positive developments in recent months.

The agreement was originally signed between Italy and Libya’s previous government. [Photo: MoD]
Guerini stressed the need to prepare at this stage to respond effectively to the needs of Libyan institutions.

Libya and Italy last December inked an agreement to facilitate military cooperation between the two countries that includes participation in training and joint manoeuvres, the structure and organization of military and security institutions with the shared prospect of equipping the military and security units with all the necessary skills to perform their duties to the fullest.

The agreement also includes cooperation in military medicine through the training of medical staff and personnel, providing necessary equipment and the exchange of consultants, information, and expertise in scientific, technical, and military security.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

Reports of non-governmental armed groups headed from Libya towards Chad

Libya

Brega to begin distributing gasoline from Tripoli’s oil depot

Libya

One killed and four injured in violent clashes in Sirte

Libya

NCDC: 18 Libyan municipalities prepared to distribute vaccines to the public

Submit a Correction

For: Italian Defense: We are committed to implementing the Military Technical Agreement signed with Libya

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.