Italian fisherman freed after more than three months

Italian Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs were both present for the liberation of the fisherman

BY Libyan Express

Fishermen were kept in Libya for over three months despite continued efforts to free them. [Photo: Italian MFA]
Italian fisherman arrested by eastern Libyan patrol boats and held in Libya for over 100 days were finally released.

The announcement that the eighteen Italian fishermen, who remained incarcerated in Libya for over three months came yesterday from Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio.

“Our fishermen are free,” Said Di Maio on a Facebook post. “In a few hours, they will be able to embrace their families and relatives.”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs was joined by Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte for the liberation of the Sicilian fishermen, who were captured on the charges of trespassing Libyan waters.

The UN, Italian intelligence and diplomatic corps were all directly involved in the process of seeking a solution for the fisherman’s release.

The fishermen are expected to arrive in the port of Mazara del Vallo on Sunday.

Haftar’s forces arrested the fisherman in early September on charges of illegally entering Libyan waters, and later on, attempted to exchange the Italian natives for four Libyans held in Italian custody on human trafficking charges.

