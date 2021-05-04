Libya

Italian Parliament calls on its government to contribute to the stabilization of Libya

Italian officials stress the importance of supporting Libya and the Government of National Unity during this decisive time of change

BY Libyan Express

The officials emphasized the importance of supporting recovery and strengthening partnerships between Italy and Libya. [Photo: AA]
Alessandro Battilocchio, Deputy of the Forza Italia Party and the head of the Immigration Service, and Raffaella Bonsajui, the head of the Cooperation Department, both called on their governments to help and reinforce all efforts by the Government of National Unity aimed at stabilizing Libya internally at this “decisive” time.

According to the Italian news agency Nova, following a meeting with Libyan Ambassador Omar Altarhoni in Rome yesterday, Italian officials announced that Libya, along with the interim Government of National Unity led by Abdelhamid Dabeiba, has reached a critical juncture in recent months.

They also added that all efforts to stabilize Libya’s domestic system must be supported and strengthened by Italy, and Libyan cooperation with Italy and the European Union was critical in countering illegal migration.

Given the numerous opportunities for cooperation, the officials emphasized the importance of supporting recovery and strengthening partnerships between Italy and Libya.

