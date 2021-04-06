Italian Prime Minister arrives in Libya for an official visit

The newly appointed Italian Prime Minister of Italy, Mario Draghi arrived for his first official to Libya.

The Italian Prime Minister had a major welcome at the headquarters of the Government in Tripoli, where the head of the Government of National Unity, Abdel Hamid Debaiba, was at the forefront of his reception ceremony.

Draghi assumed the office of Italy’s Prime Minister this last February and this visit will be his first international outing to tackle several pressing matters with his Libyan counterpart and discuss further cooperation between Italy and Libya.

The Italian PM addressed his parliament earlier this month in matters concerning Italian foreign affairs, citing that in terms of Libya, Italy will support the Government of National Unity in achieving the goal of national elections later this year.

He also announced that he will be visiting Libya as his first international destination in the first week of April.

The Italian PM is expected to also meet with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis who is also expected to arrive this week on his visit to Libya to restore international relations between Athens and Tripoli.