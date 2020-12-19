Libya

Italian Prime Minister meets with Khalifa Haftar

Italy reiterates its support for the stabilisation of Libya in meeting with Haftar

BY Libyan Express
Italy is committed to a stable future for Libya promises Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs. Photo: REUTERS]

On the same day, 18 Italian fishermen held by Haftar forces were released, Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte met with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar to discuss the future of Libya.

According to Haftar’s media office, the Field Marshal and Italian Prime Minister discussed the developments in Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, the future of Libyan and resolving the Libyan crisis once and for all.

The office also stated that Field Marshal Haftar praised the Italian government’s role in supporting solutions to the Libyan crisis.

Italy’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio also confirmed Italy’s support for the stabilisation of Libya, saying “The government continues to firmly support the stabilisation process in Libya. This is what I and Premier Giuseppe Conte have reiterated today to Haftar during our meeting in Benghazi.”

Soon after the visit in Benghazi concluded, it was announced by the Italian government that the 18 fishermen held for over 100 days in Libya were being released, after being held by forces Loyal to Haftar on accusations of fishing in Libyan waters Illegally.

