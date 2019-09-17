Italy arrests three foreigners responsible for migrants’ torture in Libya

By Libyan Express

 

 

Illegal migrants arrive in a detention center after being rescued by Libyan coastguards. [Photo:Internet – Archive]
Italian police arrested three men on Monday accused of torturing and extorting money from migrants in a Libyan detention center.

Prosecutors in Sicily ordered the arrests of two Egyptians and one Guinean after several people identified them as their suspected tormentors.

Related Posts

Haftar’s warplanes strike Anti-ISIS Force in Libya’s Sirte

Libya: Sirte Protection Force condemns foreign airstrikes on its positions

The three allegedly ran a migrant camp at a former military base in Al-Zawiya, Libya.

“I have been beaten several times. I suffered real torture that left scars on my body,” one migrant told prosecutors.

Others say women were raped and migrants who could not pay a ransom were killed or sold to human traffickers.

You might also like
Libya

Haftar’s warplanes strike Anti-ISIS Force in Libya’s Sirte

Libya

Libya: Sirte Protection Force condemns foreign airstrikes on its positions

Libya

IOM repatriates 127 migrants from Libya to their home countries

Libya

Algeria urges for adherence to UN arms embargo in Libya

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept