Italy arrests three foreigners responsible for migrants’ torture in Libya

Italian police arrested three men on Monday accused of torturing and extorting money from migrants in a Libyan detention center.

Prosecutors in Sicily ordered the arrests of two Egyptians and one Guinean after several people identified them as their suspected tormentors.

The three allegedly ran a migrant camp at a former military base in Al-Zawiya, Libya.

“I have been beaten several times. I suffered real torture that left scars on my body,” one migrant told prosecutors.

Others say women were raped and migrants who could not pay a ransom were killed or sold to human traffickers.