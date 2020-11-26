Libya

Italy calls on the international community to cease interventions in Libya

Restoring the peace and stability is the Libyan people's priority says Italian Minister.

BY Libyan Express

Italy calls on the international community to step back from meddling in the Libyan crisis. [Photo: Presidential Council.]
Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, at the opening of MED 2020 online conference called on the international community to stop foreign interference in the Libyan crisis.

The Italian Minister noted that unilateral actions by Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean has been affecting the situation in Libya, including violations on the arms embargo on Libya.

“International community has a task of preventing foreign interference that might spoil this process. It is clear that for Italy stabilization in Libya and restoring the rule of law on its territory is a priority. In this connection, the issue of the assertiveness of Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean has a political impact on Libya.” Di Maio said in his remarks.

Since late 2019, Ankara has been assisting the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) against the attack on the capital from troops of retired war general Khalifa Haftar.

Turkey is not the only nation to intervene in Libya’s crisis as Russia recently blocked UN proposed sanctions on Haftar supported militia Al-Kaniyat and their leader, demanding to see more evidence that proves human rights abuses.

Haftar has been backed by the UAE, Russia, Jordan and Egypt while the GNA, recognized by the United Nations as Libya’s legitimate government, has received support from Qatar and Turkey.

