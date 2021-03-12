Italy endorses Libya’s new government, promises full cooperation

Following an overwhelming vote of confidence granted to Libya’s Government of National Unity this week, the Italian foreign ministry has issued a statement expressing its readiness to cooperate and support the new government in the next stages of the democratic process leading to national elections later this year.

The statement said that Rome welcomes the outcome of the parliament’s vote of confidence session, calling it a vital step in the peace establishing process in Libya.

“This event will lead the way to an effective institutional transition in favour of the unity of Libya, after a decade of conflict, Libyans have shown their great will and determination to overcome their differences through dialogue.” the statement read.

The Italian foreign ministry also emphasised the paramount importance of holding Libya’s national elections on its designated date of 24 December of this year, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement.

Earlier this week, after proceedings that stalled for a long three days, Libya’s House of Representatives finally granted the Government of National Unity their vote of confidence with an overwhelming majority of 132 votes.

House Speaker Aguila Saleh announced that Libya’s new government will be sworn in next Monday, 15 March in Benghazi.