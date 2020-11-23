Italy supports Libyan Dialogue forum with half a million dollars

A statement released by United Nations Development program showed that Italy provided a contribution of 450,000 Euros (About 526,000 dollars) to the Libyan Political Dialogue forum that was held in Tunisia between the 9th and 15th of November.

Stephanie Williams, Acting Special Representative of the UN, supported Italy’s contribution to the stabilization of Libya by saying “I strongly welcome Italy’s steadfast and longstanding support to the UN efforts in Libya.”

The agreement raises Italy’s total fund to UNDP programmes to 14,500,500 Euros (Nearly 17,000,000 dollars) and was signed by the Central Director for the Mediterranean and Middle East countries of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Luca Gori, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative Gerardo Noto.

“Italy is a key partner of the stabilization facility contributing to recover communities and benefit people affected by conflict all around the country. We are looking forward to continuing to work together for peace and inclusive development in Libya,” said Noto.

Luca Gori added, “The stabilization of Libya is a strategic priority for Italy. Since the beginning of the crisis, we have been advocating that the only way to ensure Libya’s stability, unity, and integrity was to pursue political dialogue,”

The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum took place in Tunisia and was supported by the United Nations. It was headed by UN representative Stephanie Williams and included 75 Libyan participants representing the Libyan people of every social and political standing. The Forum aims to discuss and plan for a political blueprint to achieving long-lasting peace in Libya.