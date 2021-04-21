Italy: We are ready to provide Libya with the support needed to achieve stability and security

Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese confirmed that Italy is prepared to support Libya in all aspect of its quest for stability by supporting comprehensive cooperation projects.

According to the Italian agency AKI, Lamorgese expressed confidence in Libya’s ability to exploit this unique moment by proceeding with conviction towards its full stability.

During her visit to Tripoli, the Italian Minister stressed that Rome was ready to assist Libya by supporting comprehensive cooperation projects, in addition to asking European institutions to provide maximum concrete support to the Libyan Government.

Lamorgese’s visit to the North African nation where she met with her Libyan counterpart Khalid Mazen is the fourth official meeting between Libyan and Italian officials in the ongoing peace establishing process in Libya.