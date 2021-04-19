Italy’s Minister of Interior to visit Libya tomorrow

Italy’s Minister of Interior Luciana Lamorgese is set to pay an official visit to the Libyan capital, Tripoli, on Monday.

According to the Italian magazine Formiche, the Italian Minister is scheduled to meet her Libyan counterpart Khalid Mazen in the fourth meeting in Libya between members of the Italian Government and Libya’s new Government of National Unity (GNU).

The Italian magazine reported that the meetings would be based primarily on the issue of migration, within the framework of the renewed Italian-Libyan partnership with the GNU.

The magazine indicated that Lamorgese would have to discuss issues related to Libya’s internal security, a crucial factor in helping to build stability in Libya.