Jalu achieves considerable success in combating the Covid-19 pandemic

The city of Jalu sets a great example in the fight against Covid-19 with the number of capsulitis down to zero with isolation centers housing no more cases that are in need of quarantine

The city officials stated that the favorable outcome is a result of a joint continued effort by the people and body of governance working together to combat the virus and keep it from spreading. [Photo: Archive]
The city of Jalu has had great success in combating the Covid-19 pandemic, with the municipal council and the city’s High Committee to Combat the Pandemic reporting that there have been no deaths and that there are no isolated cases at the isolation centers.

The Municipal Council and the Commission said in a joint statement that exceptional measures had avoided “a tragedy of mass infestation with the corona epidemic close to that which occurred in nearby towns.”

The Municipal Council, the Committee, the Monitoring and Investigation Group, the Bashchuk Isolation Centre, the joint committees of the Jalu Education Office, and all those employed in municipal educational institutions were mentioned in the statement, as well as the people’s responsible and direct reaction.

The statement added: “All of this is the result of a focused public information campaign by all official authorities, community groups, voluntary and random sampling surveys, specifically after the recent school return, which facilitated the Monitoring and Investigation Team, which has done extraordinary work at a record time and deserves to be thanked and commended for carrying out focused surveys of pupils, students and personnel in the educational institutions of all parts of the villages in the municipality, from which the infested spots have been discovered.”

The statement urged people to avoid mixing on Eid al-Fitr and to continue to increase the level of precautions needed, including the use of masks, not shaking handshakes, and avoiding visits to elderly people.

