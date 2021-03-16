JMC & GNU meet in Sirte to discuss mine clearance and opening the main coastal road

Libya’s 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC) held a meeting in Sirte to discuss ongoing efforts to clear mines and war remnants from the coastal road linking the city to Misrata to officially reopen the road for travel and safe use by citizens.

“The meeting discussed progress in removing mines along the coastal road,” Mohamed Turjuman, director of the Libyan Demining Center, told Anadolu Agency (AA).

“The commission will submit technical reports regarding areas cleared of mines to the UNSMIL representatives and international observers,” he said.

After their swearing-in ceremony yesterday, Prime Minister Debaiba and Head of the Presidential Council, Mohammed Menfi, as well as members Abdullah Al-Lafi and Mossa Al-Kon arrived in Sirte to meet with members of the JMC to be briefed on developments in the matters of main coastal road reopening and departure of foreign mercenaries.

The commission also met with the UN deployed ceasefire monitors this week to discuss progress on the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement, primarily the departure of foreign forces from Libyan lands.

“The UN mission praised the readiness of Haftar’s forces in implementing the ceasefire agreement. It also hailed the cooperation among the 5+5 committee and their keenness to implement the deal,” he concluded.

The meeting was attended by members of the security, military and field committees, and military engineering officers.

After a three-day round-up in Sirte, meeting with relevant parties, members of the new government and the advanced UN team of ceasefire monitors, the JMC announced that they will disclose an official date for the reopening of the coastal road within days.