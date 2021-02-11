Johnson & Johnson to supply Libya with half a million vaccine doses

Khalifa Al-Bakoush, head of the Scientific Advisory Committee to Combat Coronavirus confirmed that the committee has struck a deal with pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson to supply 500 thousand doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

In a press release, Al-Bakoush detailed that medical personnel alone requires 455,000 doses, and those over 60 make up 400,000 doses in addition to the over 700,000 people with chronic or pre-existing conditions.

He added that work is in full momentum to launch an electronic system to register citizens for covid-19 vaccines and keep track of those who have been vaccinated once the first shipment arrives.

He noted that 400 of the available 700 centres for Coronavirus vaccinations in Libya have been examined and approved by UNICEF.

He stressed that while the Modern vaccine is considered to be one of the world’s leading vaccine, it requires a storage temperature of -20, making it nearly impossible to store and move in Libya’s climate.

In relevant news, it was announced earlier this week that the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Libya by the end of next month.

The initial shipment will consist of 2.8 million doses, enough to vaccinates 1.4 million Libyans, with priority going to medical personnel, people over the age of 60 and those with chronic conditions making them vulnerable to the virus.