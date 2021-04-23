Jumhouria Bank assures its customers of the availability of liquidity throughout Ramadan

During the holy month of Ramadan, the General Administration of Jumhouria Bank assured its customers that cash will be available in all bank branches.

The Director of the Bank’s Information Office, Mohamed Saaid, said in a statement to the Libyan news agency (LANA) that the regular draw-off limit for all branches has been raised from 2000 to 5000 LYD, and that clients of the Bank’s branches should follow precautionary and preventive procedures to ensure their protection and the safety of workers against the Covid-19 pandemic

The Director of the Information Office has also told Jumhouria’s clients that they will be able to draw on all automated exchanges in a number of its branches across Libya, with a daily limit of 400 dinars, a weekly limit of 1200 dinars, and a monthly limit of 200 dinars.

Saaid urged all clients to send any questions, complaints, or suggestions about banking services to the following e-mail address support1@jbank.ly or contact customer support on these numbers 0213341254 – 091 2216016.