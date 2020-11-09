World

Kremlin says Putin awaiting official US result to congratulate winner

BY Libyan Express
Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said he will respect the choice of the American people, according to Kremlin. (Sputnik/AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is waiting for official results from the US presidential election before congratulating a winner, the Kremlin said on Monday.

“We consider it correct to wait for the official results to be finalized. I want to remind you that President Putin repeatedly said he will respect the choice of the American people,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Many world leaders congratulated president-elect Joe Biden after he took an insurmountable lead over Donald Trump in the vote count.

