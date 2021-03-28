Kubis meets with Haftar in Benghazi

Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) and UN envoy to Libya Jan Kubis met this week with one of Libya’s most controversial political figures, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

The meeting took place in the Marshal’s headquarters in Benghazi where the two discussed ways to support the fragile yet hopeful political process currently underway in Libya with the recent appointment of the country’s new government and the national elections set to take place in December of this year.

According to sources close to the Haftar, the two mutually agreed on the importance of Libya’s new government to be all-inclusive to Libyans everywhere as well as the eminent need to unite the country’s military apparatus and dissolve out-law militias.

During the meeting, they also discussed the pressing issue of removing all foreign mercenaries from Libya, in keeping with the berlin conference’s ceasefire agreement signed last year.

Despite the departure of foreign mercenaries being a key element of the internationally recognized agreement, some twenty thousand foreign troops continue to operate in Libya according to an estimate released by the UN last year.

The deadline for the departure of foreign mercenaries was set for 90 days after the ceasefire agreement had been signed, yet no real sign on the ground has been seen to indicate the intention of these troops to depart Libyan soil despite continued international and local calls for them to leave.