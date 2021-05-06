Kushlaf: Legal Committee proposal to the LPDF is not based on any constitutional or legal basis

Salem Kushlaf, Member of the Constituent Body for Drafting the Constitution said that the constitutional rule proposed by the Legal Committee emanating from the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) was not based on any constitutional or legal basis because it was not issued by any recognized legislative authority in accordance with the provisions of the Interim Constitutional Declaration and the Political Agreement.

Kushlaf said in a special statement to Libya Al Ahrar TV that the Legal Committee had broken the LPDF’s road map, which specified that institutions participating in the constitutional process are expected to finish the constitutional entitlement within 60 days.

He recalled that the Constitutional Committee formed between the House of Representatives and the State had agreed on this during their meeting, concluding that the draft Constitution should be submitted for a referendum and that the next presidential and legislative elections should be held on a constitutional basis.

He then added that The UN Mission urged the Legal Commission to go beyond the document’s mandate by restricting its function to planning, organizing, and advising the Constitutional Committee formed between the House of Representatives and the State.

In its proposal to the Forum, the Committee had not decided on the question of the election of the Head of State, either directly by the people or indirectly by the legislative branch, namely, the House of Representatives, but had referred that matter to the political dialogue forum in order to rule on the matter.