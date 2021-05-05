Libya

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister holds talks with Al-Manfi in Tripoli, discuss bilateral relations

BY Libyan Express

Kuwaiti Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah meets Mohammed Younes Al-Manfi, the chairman of the Libya Presidential Council in Tripoli. [KUNA]
Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a letter to Mohammed Younes Al-Manfi, the chairman of the Libya Presidential Council, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

The letter, which was delivered by Kuwaiti Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, dealt with bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them in various fields. The Kuwaiti emir also extended an invitation to Al-Manfi to visit his country.

The Kuwaiti minister expressed his country’s unwavering support for Libya and all measures it takes to preserve its sovereignty, security and stability during a meeting with Libya Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaiba, as part of his official visit to Tripoli.

The foreign minister conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and his sincere wishes for success for the country and the Libyan people.

“They discussed the distinguished and close ties that bind the two countries and ways of developing them at all levels,” KUNA reported.

Sheikh Ahmed also met with his Libyan counterpart, Najla Mangoush, where they discussed relations between their two countries along with regional and international developments.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

Ján Kubiš submits proposal on elections to LPDF plenary

Business

Libya’s stock exchange aims to list two new Islamic banks

Selected

Turkish, Saudi king agree on greater cooperation

Libya

NOC takes action to control Tobruk oil spill, AGOC denies responsibility

Submit a Correction

For: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister holds talks with Al-Manfi in Tripoli, discuss bilateral relations

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.