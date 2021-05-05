Kuwaiti Foreign Minister holds talks with Al-Manfi in Tripoli, discuss bilateral relations

Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a letter to Mohammed Younes Al-Manfi, the chairman of the Libya Presidential Council, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

The letter, which was delivered by Kuwaiti Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, dealt with bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them in various fields. The Kuwaiti emir also extended an invitation to Al-Manfi to visit his country.

The Kuwaiti minister expressed his country’s unwavering support for Libya and all measures it takes to preserve its sovereignty, security and stability during a meeting with Libya Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaiba, as part of his official visit to Tripoli.

The foreign minister conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and his sincere wishes for success for the country and the Libyan people.

“They discussed the distinguished and close ties that bind the two countries and ways of developing them at all levels,” KUNA reported.

Sheikh Ahmed also met with his Libyan counterpart, Najla Mangoush, where they discussed relations between their two countries along with regional and international developments.