Libya

Landmine explodes and kills civilian in front of his children in southern Tripoli

Thousands of landmines were left behind by forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar after their defeat and withdrawal from the country's capitol

BY Libyan Express

The landmines cowardly left behind by Haftar forces have claimed the lives of countless Libyans as they attempted to return to their homes following the war. [Photo: Internet]
A landmine exploded in the south of Tripoli today killing a civilian according to a report by Anadolu Agency (AA).

The media office for the Burkan Al-Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) operation stated that a civilian was killed in front of his wife and children after an explosion of a landmine left behind by the forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar following their withdrawal from Tripoli.

The statement placed the responsibility of the man’s death on the “gang of Russian Wagner mercenaries” for planting the mine before they abandoned its positions south of Tripoli.

The condition of the other family members is yet to be known.

According to a report by the United Nations, over a thousand Wagner mercenaries are employed for Khalif Haftar and his forces.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

Operation IRINI extended by the European Council for an additional two years

Libya

Austria confirms the EU’s support of the GNU, says changes in Libya are cause…

Libya

Underpaid Syrian soldiers fleeing to work for Haftar’s militias

Libya

Debaiba extends condolences to Egypt for tragic train accident

Submit a Correction

For: Landmine explodes and kills civilian in front of his children in southern Tripoli

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.