Landmine explodes and kills civilian in front of his children in southern Tripoli

A landmine exploded in the south of Tripoli today killing a civilian according to a report by Anadolu Agency (AA).

The media office for the Burkan Al-Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) operation stated that a civilian was killed in front of his wife and children after an explosion of a landmine left behind by the forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar following their withdrawal from Tripoli.

The statement placed the responsibility of the man’s death on the “gang of Russian Wagner mercenaries” for planting the mine before they abandoned its positions south of Tripoli.

The condition of the other family members is yet to be known.

According to a report by the United Nations, over a thousand Wagner mercenaries are employed for Khalif Haftar and his forces.