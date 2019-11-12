Libya: 450 people killed in traffic accidents in third quarter of 2019

By Libyan Express

Tripoli [Photo: Social Media]
The Libyan Interior Ministry said on Monday that 450 people were killed in traffic accidents in the third quarter of 2019.

“According to the traffic statistics from security departments in different regions of Libya for the months of July, August and September, 368 incidents were recorded with 450 deaths,” said a ministry statement.

Moreover, 439 people were injured in 185 traffic accidents during the same period, the statement added.

Related Posts

Libya’s oil, gas revenue increased by 21% in October, NOC says

Unicef needs over 14 million dollars to fund basic services in Libya

The most common factors leading to traffic accidents include excessive speed, lack of proper driving skills, lack of vehicles’ efficiency and violations of traffic laws, it explained.

The statement called on drivers to “pay extra attention when driving and to commit to traffic laws, in order to save lives and limit such accidents.”

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Business

Libya’s oil, gas revenue increased by 21% in October, NOC says

Lifestyle

Unicef needs over 14 million dollars to fund basic services in Libya

Libya

Malta signs secret migrants’ interception deal with Libya

Libya

Libya’s Interior Minister: Russia fueling war to have control over oil…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept