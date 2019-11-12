Libya: 450 people killed in traffic accidents in third quarter of 2019

The Libyan Interior Ministry said on Monday that 450 people were killed in traffic accidents in the third quarter of 2019.

“According to the traffic statistics from security departments in different regions of Libya for the months of July, August and September, 368 incidents were recorded with 450 deaths,” said a ministry statement.

Moreover, 439 people were injured in 185 traffic accidents during the same period, the statement added.

The most common factors leading to traffic accidents include excessive speed, lack of proper driving skills, lack of vehicles’ efficiency and violations of traffic laws, it explained.

The statement called on drivers to “pay extra attention when driving and to commit to traffic laws, in order to save lives and limit such accidents.”