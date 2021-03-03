Libya acquires two newly manufactured oil tankers

Libya’s General National Maritime Transport Company (GNMTC) announced last month the purchase of two newly minted oil tankers for the modernization of the country’s oil sector.

The Tankers were named Fezzan and Anwaar Benghazi were manufactured in 2021 and were acquired within the framework of implementing the GNMTC’s plan to modernize its marine fleet.

Both tankers carry the same high-end qualities of 14.5 knots in speed, the ability to carry 1.14 million tons of crude oil with a length of 249 meters and a width of 44 meters.

The oil tankers arrived in Libya in late February this year and officially joined the fleet for service for the first time.

The GNMTC announced in December of 2019 that it will begin the development of a 2020 – 2023 developmental plan to modernize its fleet of 22 vessels over the next four years.

The initial phase of this plan was the sale of its outdated vessels that have served in the fleet for over 17 years to be replaced with newer more modern models to compete within the shipping market and diversify the company’s source of income.