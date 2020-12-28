Libya and Egypt headed towards the restoration of diplomatic relations

During a visit to Tripoli, Egyptian delegation held talks with GNA officials that aim at removing obstacles and restoring relations between Cairo and the Libyan West, after a long period of estrangement.

The visit which was the very first by Egyptian delegation to Tripoli in 6 years, Egyptian officials met with several high ranking GNA Representatives including Libyan Foreign Minister Mohamed Siala, Depuy-head of the presidential council Ahmed Maiteeq and Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha.

The meetings addressed important matters for both parties related to ways to support a cease-fire agreement reached earlier this year in Geneva as well as the results of the 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission and ongoing Libyan Political Dialogue Forum.

Both parties also discussed the reestablishment of air traffic between the two countries and the opening of Egyptian airports to Libyan planes as well as the opening of seaports and the return of commercial movement between Tripoli and Cairo.

The GNA Foreign Ministry declared that it agreed with the Egyptian delegation on programming bilateral meetings between experts to overcome obstacles and guarantee the suitable conditions for resuming flights between the two countries.

The Libyan authorities also called for activating the joint agreement signed between Egypt and Libya, known as the Four Freedoms Act which is freedom of movement, property, residence and work.

The Foreign Ministry also announced that during their visit, the Egyptian delegation agreed with Minister Mohamed Siala to reopen the Egyptian embassy to resume its work in Tripoli as soon as possible.