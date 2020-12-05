Libya

Libya and Italy agree on military cooperation in the future

A military training and cooperation agreement was signed on Friday to establish joint military operations in the future

BY Libyan Express

A military agreement signed between Italy and Libya to ensure shared cooperation in the future. [Photo: Ministry of Defence]
Defence Minister of the National Accord Government, Colonel Dr Salah al-Din al-Namroush, announced the signing of a military cooperation agreement with Italy Friday in Rome.

“We signed with the Italian Defense Ministry today, Friday, in Rome the Joint military-Technical Cooperation Agreement and the establishment of a Joint Military Cooperation Committee in various defence fields,” the minister said in remarks after the signing ceremony.

“We have agreed with the Italian side to cooperate in training and military education, exchange of experience, support, development, maintenance, consultations, cooperation on illegal migration, land and sea border security, munitions and mine clearance, and natural disaster and health emergency relief.”

The Minister of Defense pointed out that the agreement of military cooperation between the two countries includes participation in training and joint manoeuvres, the structure and organization of military and security institutions with the shared prospect of equipping the military and security units with all the necessary skills to perform their duties to the fullest.

The agreement also includes cooperation in military medicine through the training of medical staff and personnel, providing necessary equipment and the exchange of consultants, information, and expertise in scientific, technical, and military security.

The Minister of Defence concluded his statement by saying, “Our goals in the Ministry of Defense to develop and build capacity to strengthen bilateral cooperation with our sister countries, which began with our Turkish and Qatari allies and now with the Italian side and will continue to extend to all the countries that have stood with the Libyan people.”

 

