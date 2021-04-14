Libya and Turkey maintain maritime MoU, sign numerous new agreements

Libya’s Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity (GNU) Abdul Hamid Debaiba held a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Recep Erdoğan to announce several agreements signed between their respective governments following the first meeting of the High-level Strategic Cooperation Council between Turkey and Libya.

The extended meetings between Libyan officials and their Turkish counterparts yielded six agreements that were signed for further cooperation in the education, energy, media and reconstruction fields between the friendly countries.

The agreements including a protocol to establish a power station in Libya, several MoUs to build a new passenger terminal at Tripoli International Airport, build a new shopping centre in Tripoli, expanding on strategic cooperation in the field of media and the joint declaration of the first meeting of the High-level Strategic Cooperation Council between Turkey and Libya.

Erdogan and Debaiba also addressed boosting trade and the quick return of Turkish private sector companies to work in Libya to stimulate the country’s economy, adding that Ankara would provide Libya with 150.000 Coronavirus vaccine doses as well as necessary medicines needed to limit the spread and damage of Covid-19.

The Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity (GNU) arrived in Turkey this week accompanied by a 14 Minister delegation to attend the first meeting of the Turkish Libyan Council for High-Level Strategic Cooperation which was established by an agreement between the two countries in 2014.

An official reception ceremony was held for the Head of Government and his accompanying delegation, which was hosted by the Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Fateh Solmas.

Subsequently, the President of the Turkish Republic, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan personally welcomed his Libyan counterpart at an official ceremony prior to bilateral talks at the presidential palace in the Turkish capital Ankara.

The Head of Government and the ministers will hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the meeting with their Turkish counterparts to discuss various cooperation files.