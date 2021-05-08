Libya

Libya appoints new spy chief

BY Libyan Express
The Libyan Presidency Council

The Libyan Presidency Council announced Thursday the appointment of Hussein Muhammad Khalifa Al-A’ib as the country’s new intelligence chief.

The council said that Al-Aib effectively assumed his duties on May 5, the official date the decree was issued.

Al-Aib succeeds Imad Trabulusi who was appointed last year by the chairman of the Presidency Council of the former Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez al-Sarraj.

The intelligence chief is one of the positions appointed by the head of the Presidency Council.

The decision comes within the framework of a series of new appointments made by the head of the Presidency Council Mohammad Menfi, since he assumed duties on March 16.

The new spy chief has worked for years in the intelligence service and hails from Al-Jabal Al-Gharbi in western Libya.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

Western allies support for Libya’s election preparations

Libya

Libya’s PM slam Israeli escalation in Jerusalem

Libya

Government of National Unity launches $335 million fund to rebuild Benghazi, Derna

Libya

Dabeiba: We have no coordination with Haftar in Benghazi

Submit a Correction

For: Libya appoints new spy chief

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.