Libya begins administrating China’s Sinovac vaccine in Tripoli

The medical supply apparatus of Libya’s Health Ministry has begun distributing the COVID-19 vaccine Sinovac to vaccination centers in the capital, Tripoli.

The medical supply apparatus said in a statement that the Al-Halaqa Al-Baredah store on Al-Zawiya Street has begun distributing the COVID-19 vaccine Sinovac to vaccination centers in the Tripoli branch’s municipalities.

It goes on to say that there are more than 44 vaccination centers in the municipalities of the Tripoli branch, adding that It was done in the presence of the committee in charge of following up on the vaccine distribution from the Food and Drug Control Centre, according to the study (FDCC).

Last month, Turkey provided Libya with a 150,000 doses of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Sinovac, with the Health Ministry announcing that the batch was provided within the framework of mutual cooperation between the two countries.

According to World Health Organization (WHO) experts, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech in China is effective in preventing COVID-19 in adults under the age of 60, but there is a lack of quality evidence on the risk of severe side effects.

According to a document seen by Reuters, WHO SAGE experts expressed “very low faith” in data provided by Chinese state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm on its COVID-19 vaccine regarding the possibility of serious side effects in some patients but overall confidence in the vaccine’s ability to prevent the disease.

According to the SAGE experts, the Sinovac vaccine has been approved in 32 countries and jurisdictions, with 260 million doses delivered.