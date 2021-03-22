Libya could see its first batch of Covid-19 vaccines in early April

Libya’s newly confirmed Minister of Health for the Government of National Unity (GNU), Ali Zanati met with the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Libya Elizabeth Hoff to discuss providing the country with its share of covid-19 vaccines.

“The meeting touched on the problems facing southern Libya in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the closed isolation centres, most-infected areas, and the severe shortage of medical oxygen,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Zanati and Hoff agreed during the meeting to mutual cooperation in creating a mechanism to provide Libyan citizens with the vaccines as soon as possible.

They also agreed to establish an emergency operation chamber comprising the western, eastern, and southern regions of Libya to exchange information and experience, and to enhance cooperation between all concerned parties.

Just a day prior, the head of the soon to be dissolved advisory Committee on COVID-19, Dr Khalifa Al-Bakoush, confirmed that the COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in Libya on April 4th.

Libya was initially expected to see its first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines this month but due to the mishandling of the situation by the country’s previous government, the date of arrival for the vaccines continues to be pushed further away despite reassurances by elected officials that they will deliver the answer to the pandemic in Libya as soon as possible.

In his first address to the nation after being confirmed by the house of representatives earlier this month, Prime Minister Debaiba vowed that providing Libyans with vaccines at any cost is his government’s top priority.