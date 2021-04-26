Libya-Egypt FMs discuss bilateral cooperation

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held talks over the phone with the Libyan Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush on Saturday to discuss efforts to implement the outcomes of Libya’s political dialogue, Ean Libya News Outlet reported.

According to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, the two top diplomats discussed ways to strengthen relations between Cairo and Tripoli and exchanged views on developments in Libya.

The discussions also touched on efforts to implement all outcomes of the Libyan political dialogue, the statement said.

According to the statement, al-Mangoush accepted an invitation by Shoukry to visit Egypt, but without specifying a date.

Last week, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli visited Tripoli along with 11 ministers, marking the highest Egyptian official to visit Libya since 2010.