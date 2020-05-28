Business

Libya has lost nearly 5 billion dollars due to oil blockade, NOC says

BY Libyan Express

The building of Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) [Photo: NOC]
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) of Libya said on Thursday that suspension of oil exports has caused losses of nearly 5 billion U.S. dollars.

“The total losses of the current suspension (of oil exports) have amounted to 4,943,976,768 U.S. dollars, which is impossible to compensate from the reserves,” NOC said in a statement.

“This amount could have covered part of the state’s expenses, such as salaries, fuel subsidies, dealing with a coronavirus pandemic crisis and others,” it added.

NOC called for resuming oil exports “to support the national economy and protect it from consequences of bankruptcy and dependence on foreign banks.”

Tribal leaders in eastern Libya closed oil ports and fields in January, accusing the Tripoli-based UN-backed government of using oil revenues to support armed groups against the east-based army.

Libya’s oil production was estimated at 1.3 million barrels a day before the shutdown.

Submit a Correction
Sign up for our Newsletter.
You might also like
Libya

Libya, Malta ink MoU to combat illegal migration

Libya

US Africa Command says 14 Russian fighter aircraft landed in Jufra airbase in May

Libya

Bani Walid mayor says all Russian mercenaries have left the town, heading south

Libya

US slams Russian mercenary operations in Libya, says Moscow deployed military…

Submit a Correction

For: Libya has lost nearly 5 billion dollars due to oil blockade, NOC says

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.