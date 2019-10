Libya held Morocco to a 1-1 draw by in a football friendly in Oujda eastern Morocco on Friday.

Jaouad Yameq scored for Morocco after 20 minutes, before Sanad Al-Werfalli equalized for the Mediterranean Knights in the 42nd minute.

Morocco will play another friendly with Gabon on October 15 in Tangier.

The games are part of the preparation for the 2021 African Cup of Nations (CAN) qualifiers to be held in Cameroon.