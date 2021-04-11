Libya

Libya launches its largest vaccination campaign in the country’s history

Libya this week launched its vaccination campaign against the viral Coronavirus with the vaccination of the country's prime minister and minister of health on camera

BY Libyan Express

The public show of support by the country’s leaders to the vaccine is expected to encourage people to get vaccinated as soon as possible. [Photo: Ministry of Health]
Libya this week lunched its largest vaccination campaign in history against the viral Covid-19 pandemic with Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Debiba and the Minister of Health Dr Al Zanati getting vaccinated on camera with their first of two doses to encourage the public to get registered and vaccinated. 

The Health Ministry in a statement said that it hoped the country’s highest-ranking officials receiving the same vaccine as the general public would reassure the Libyan people that the vaccination is safe and that they should register on the online system to receive theirs.

This week, the third shipment of anti-Coronavirus vaccines, 100,000 doses of Sputnik V, arrived in Tripoli, bringing the total of vaccines to arrive since the first shipment on 4 April to 258,852 doses.

The Ministry of Health announced that further shipments are incoming this week and the ones to follow for the country’s total share of 12 million vaccines doses.

Libya’s Government of National Unity has pledged to vaccinate everyone in Libya, regardless of their legal status to protect everyone in the country.

