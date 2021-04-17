Libya

Libya launches its national vaccination campaign against Covid-19

Libya begins inoculating its population of 6.9 million civilians against the Coronavirus pandemic

BY Libyan Express

Libya thus far has received over 400 thousand doses of vaccines composed of Russia’s Sputnik V and Oxford’s AstraZeneca. [Photo: NCDC]
Today Libya’s National Centre for Disease Control launched the country’s national vaccination campaign against Covid-19 in the municipality of Tripoli and other municipal health centres.

According to NCDC, this came after 430 health facilities were equipped throughout the country with all the health and information materials for the campaign.

A ceremony was held on the occasion at the Tripoli Health Centre and the Diri Commune in Tripoli, in the presence of Badr Al-Deen Al-Najjar the Director-General NCDC who stressed the importance of getting vaccinated and protecting the country against the spread of the virus.

The Director-General of the Centre, the Dean of the Municipality and the members of the Municipal Council then took a tour of the Health Centre and see how the vaccination campaign was conducted for the citizens.

