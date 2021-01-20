Libya loses rights to vote in the UN General Assembly

Due to a delay in membership payment fees, Libya will no longer have any voting rights in the United Nations General Assembly.

The United Nations announced this week that a total of seven countries have lost their rights to vote in the United Nations General Assembly, those nations are Libya, Iran, Sudan, Niger, Central African Republic, Congo and Zimbabwe.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres explained that Comoros, Sao Tome-Principe, and Somalia also have unpaid debts to the UN but that they have been pardoned due to circumstances beyond their control and will continue to have voting rights until further notice.

The United Nations General Assembly is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations, serving as the primary deliberative, policy-making, and representative organ of the UN.

In relevant news, it was announced on the same day that newly appointed Special Envoy and head of United Nations Support Mission in Libya Jan Kubis, will commence his duties in early February until then Acting Reprenstative Stephanie Williams will continue her work in the ongoing democratic process in Libya and to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.