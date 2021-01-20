Libya

Libya loses rights to vote in the UN General Assembly

Due to unpaid membership fees, Libya along with seven other nations have lost their rights to vote in the United Nations General Assembly

BY Libyan Express

Libya no longer has voting rights in the United Nation’s main policymaking organ.[Photo: UNSMIL]
Due to a delay in membership payment fees, Libya will no longer have any voting rights in the United Nations General Assembly.

The United Nations announced this week that a total of seven countries have lost their rights to vote in the United Nations General Assembly, those nations are Libya, Iran, Sudan, Niger, Central African Republic, Congo and Zimbabwe.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres explained that Comoros, Sao Tome-Principe, and Somalia also have unpaid debts to the UN but that they have been pardoned due to circumstances beyond their control and will continue to have voting rights until further notice.

The United Nations General Assembly is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations, serving as the primary deliberative, policy-making, and representative organ of the UN.

In relevant news, it was announced on the same day that newly appointed Special Envoy and head of United Nations Support Mission in Libya Jan Kubis, will commence his duties in early February until then Acting Reprenstative Stephanie Williams will continue her work in the ongoing democratic process in Libya and to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Military Commanders amongst the victims of an explosion in Tripoli

Libya

Russia accuses operation IRNI of being biased

Libya

LPDF approves selection mechanism for a new executive authority

Libya

New head of United Nations Support Mission in Libya appointed

Submit a Correction

For: Libya loses rights to vote in the UN General Assembly

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.