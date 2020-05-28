Libya

Libya, Malta ink MoU to combat illegal migration

BY Libyan Express

Libyan and Maltes Prime Ministers in Tripoli. [Photo: GNA Media Office]
Libya signed a memorandum of understanding with Malta on Thursday for combating illegal migration and consolidating bilateral relations.

The signing came during a visit by Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela to Tripoli in which he discussed illegal migration with his Libyan counterpart Fayez Al-Sarraj.

Abela also met top Libyan officials including Foreign Minister Mohamed Sayala and Interior Minister Fathi Bashaga.

Al-Sarraj praised bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and Malta’s support to the Libyan Government of National Accord.

He also touched stressed the need to end the aggressive offensive by warlord Khalifa Haftar and his forces.

Meanwhile, Abela extended support to the Libyan Government of National Accord, adding that conflict should be resolved through dialogue.

Submit a Correction
Sign up for our Newsletter.
You might also like
Business

Libya has lost nearly 5 billion dollars due to oil blockade, NOC says

Libya

US Africa Command says 14 Russian fighter aircraft landed in Jufra airbase in May

Libya

Bani Walid mayor says all Russian mercenaries have left the town, heading south

Libya

US slams Russian mercenary operations in Libya, says Moscow deployed military…

Submit a Correction

For: Libya, Malta ink MoU to combat illegal migration

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.