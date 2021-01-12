Libya

Libya owes Jordan 110 million dollars in debts

Members of the Jordanian house of Representatives have submitted a memo demanding the full payments of overdo Libyan debts

BY Libyan Express

Jordanian MPs demand full payment of Libya’s debt. [Photo: AFP]
A parliamentary memo was submitted by a member of the Jordanian House of representative Talal al-Sharif, demanding full payments due in favour of Jordanian tourism facilities in Libya.

The memo was signed by dozens of members of the Jordanian parliament and the overall Libyan debt to Jordan was valued at 110 million dollars.

Members of the House explained that the delay in overdue payments on these debts is financially crippling to the owners of these facilities in Libya.

Experts have determined that Libya’s economy has taken one of the worst hits world-wide in 2020 due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, global oil crash and the country’s continued state of unreset and civil fragmentation.

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) estimates that Libya’s economy collapsed by two-thirds in 2020. This is almost the same drop as the nation suffered in the 2011 civil war.

