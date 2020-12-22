Libya prepares to receive the first batch of Covid-19 vaccine

After the announcement by the Supreme Committee to Combat the Coronavirus pandemic in Libya it will import 2 million doses, it is now taking measures to receive the first batch of the vaccine.

The supreme committee to combat the coronavirus pandemic has announced the opening of financial credit to the national centre for diseases for the purpose of importing covid-19 vaccines at the earliest possible chance.

In relevant news, the world health organization announced the arrival of medical aid to Libya, in Benghazi, the shipments include various medicines and emergency kits to be disturbed to designated health authorities in the country.

The shipment supported by WHO will be the first of many with the goal to strengthen the medical sector of the country to combat Covid-19 and provide adequate healthcare for Libyans.

Libya has seen a tremendous rise in the number of covid-19 cases in the last few months, crossing the threshold of 95 thousand cases as of yesterday with over 1300 deaths thus far.

The country is encroaching closer to a hundred thousand cases with experts arguing that the number of cases has already passed the staggering number but has gone unreported due to the lack of proper testing in all areas of the country.