Libya, Qatar reiterate cooperation for peaceful solution to the conflict

Libya and Qatar agreed Thursday to boost bilateral cooperation, according to the media office of Libyan prime ministry.

Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Al-Sarraj and Qatari Foreign Minister Muhammad bin Abdurrahman al-Thani met in Istanbul where the two also discussed the latest developments in Libya and a political solution to the Libyan crisis.

They stressed the solution has to be in line with the Skhirat Agreement, UN resolutions and the Berlin conference.