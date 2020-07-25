Libya

Libya, Qatar reiterate cooperation for peaceful solution to the conflict

BY Libyan Express

Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and Qatari Foreign Minister. [Photo: GNA]
Libya and Qatar agreed Thursday to boost bilateral cooperation, according to the media office of Libyan prime ministry. 

Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Al-Sarraj and Qatari Foreign Minister Muhammad bin Abdurrahman al-Thani met in Istanbul where the two also discussed the latest developments in Libya and a political solution to the Libyan crisis.

They stressed the solution has to be in line with the Skhirat Agreement, UN resolutions and the Berlin conference.

