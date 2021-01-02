Libya

Libya received more than 170 Turkish military flights in 2020

The Government of National Accord received 172 military cargo flights from the Republic of Turkey

BY Libyan Express

Turkey military provided GNA forces with 172 cargo planes carrying military equipment and supplies. [Photo: Internet]
Silphium Foundation for Studies and Research published a graph displaying Turkish Military airlifts in 2020.

In the statement, the foundation detailed that the total number of military cargo flights that took from Turkish bases to Libya was 172 planes.

The majority of the flights were during the period of mid-march to 30 December 2020 and they all landed in the western region of the country.

The foundation added that Turkish Air Force cargo planes made 105 flights using Lockheed C130 and Airbus A400M aircraft.

The foundation pointed out that a Government of National Accord (GNA) affiliated military cargo aircraft, Ilyushin IL-76 made 61 flights to Turkey. This is in addition to a Qatari Air Force cargo plane, which flew 6 flights using the Boeing C17 aircraft.

The highest number of flights was made in May of 2020 with 39 military cargo flights, 21 of them were Turkish Air Force, 12 flights by GNA planes and 6 flights by the Qatari Air Force.

In the last three months of 2020, 40 military flights took place between the Government of National Accord and the Republic of turkey.

