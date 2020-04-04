Libya records 6 new Coronavirus cases, 17 in total

Libya has registered six new Coronavirus cases, bringing the number to 17 in total, according to the Libyan National Center for Disease Control.

The six cases came after the center had tested 20 new samples, 14 of which tested negative for COVID-19.

Libya recorded late on Thursday the first deat case of Coronavirus for an Algerian 85-year-old woman who is married to a Libyan national and living in Tripoli.

According to the National Center, no recoveries have been announced yet, although the first Coronavirus case in Libya has tested negative in the latest lab tests.