Libya records 6 new Coronavirus cases, 17 in total

By Libyan Express

Three Coronavirus cases are now registered in Libya. [Photo: Social Media]
Libya has registered six new Coronavirus cases, bringing the number to 17 in total, according to the Libyan National Center for Disease Control. 

The six cases came after the center had tested 20 new samples, 14 of which tested negative for COVID-19.

Related Posts

First Anniversary of Tripoli war: GNA forces kill 25 of Haftar’s fighters…

Libya’s GNA Foreign Minister protests EU’s softness on arms flow to…

Libya recorded late on Thursday the first deat case of Coronavirus for an Algerian 85-year-old woman who is married to a Libyan national and living in Tripoli.

According to the National Center, no recoveries have been announced yet, although the first Coronavirus case in Libya has tested negative in the latest lab tests.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Libya

First Anniversary of Tripoli war: GNA forces kill 25 of Haftar’s fighters near…

Libya

Libya’s GNA Foreign Minister protests EU’s softness on arms flow to…

Libya

Renewed attacks on Tripoli by Haftar’s forces kill two civilians

Libya

Libya’s GNA downs UAE drone for Haftar’s forces

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept