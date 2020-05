Libya records no new Coronavirus cases for sixth day in a row

Libya has registered no new Coronavirus cases for the sixth consecutive day, the National Center for Disease Control said Wednesday.

The Libyan National Center for Disease Control said 130 new samples had all tested positive at the Reference Laboratory in Tripoli.

Libya has now 64 COVID-19 cases: 33 are active and, 28 have recovered and 3 have died since the start of the outbreak.