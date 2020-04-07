Libya sends 30 doctors to Italy to help combat COVID-19

Libya has sent a team of medics, 30 doctors, to Italy to help the European country combat Coronavirus as cases in Italy are on constant rise.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohamed Sayal, received Tuesday a phone call from his Italian counterpart, Luigi di Maio.

The media office of GNA Foreign Ministry said that the two ministers discussed the efforts to combat the spread of Coronavirus and the latest developments in this regard, especially in Italy.

Sayala reaffirmed that the government and people of Libya stand with Italy until the Italian people overcome this ordeal and that Libya is confident of Italy’s ability to overcome this pandemic.

The Italian Foreign Minister thanked the GNA and the Libyan people for their full solidarity with Italy and the medical initiative to send to Rome 30 doctors and assistant doctors in coordination with the National Center for Disease Control so they can provide assistance to Italian medical teams.