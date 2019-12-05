Libya starts compiling evidence of Russian mercenaries fighting for Haftar’s forces

By Libyan Express
Russian mercenaries seen on frontlines in Libya’s Tripoli. [Photo: Social Media]

Officials in Libya’s U.N.-supported government say they plan to confront Moscow over the alleged deployment of Russian mercenaries fighting alongside their opponents in the country’s civil war.

Libyan and U.S. officials accuse Russia of deploying fighters through a private security contractor, the Wagner Group, to key battleground areas in Libya in the past months.

Related Posts

Libya’s High Council of State: GNA has the right to sign MoUs with any…

UN urges Libyan parties to commit to urgent ceasefire in Tripoli

They say the Russian fighters are backing Khalifa Hifter, whose forces have been trying for months to capture the capital Tripoli. The U.N.-supported Government of National Accord is based in Tripoli.

The GNA has documented between 600 to 800 Russian fighters in Libya and is collecting their names in a list to present to the Russian government, according to Khaled Al-Mishri, the head of the Tripoli-based government’s High Council of State, as reported by The Associated Press.

“We are going to visit Russia after we collect all evidence and present to the authorities and see what they say,” Al-Mishri told The Associated Press last week. He did not say when that visit would take place, AP added.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Libya

Libya’s High Council of State: GNA has the right to sign MoUs with any country…

Libya

UN urges Libyan parties to commit to urgent ceasefire in Tripoli

Libya

Security Council urges member states to commit to arms embargo in Libya

Libya

France withdraws delivery of 6 boats to Libyan coastguards, citing human rights…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept